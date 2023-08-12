NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reported that deputies responded to a head-on collision on Rayner Road, County Road 12, on August 9.

Mackie posted on Facebook that the drivers of both vehicles were 16-year-old males.

According to Mackie, the 16-year-old dirt bike driver was eastbound on Rayner Road, a one-quarter mile west of Ava, when it struck a car head-on.

The dirt bike driver was ejected into a barbed wire fence.

United Ambulance and the Belle Valley Fire Department were called to the scene. Med Flight arrived at the scene and flew the dirt bike driver to a Columbus hospital.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.