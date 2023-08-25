NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — What’s better than a $4 movie to celebrate National Cinema Day? How about a $2 movie?

That’s what The Movie House in New Martinsville is offering for this nationwide event.

According to their post on Facebook, they beat the competition in price every day, so they might as well beat them on National Cinema Day as well.

All showings on Sunday, August 27, will be $2 at The Movie House.

The local theater is featuring three films: Strays, Gran Turismo, and Blue Beetle.

Showing times are:

Strays (R): 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00

Gran Turismo (PG-13): 1:00, 4:00, 7:30

Blue Beetle (PG-13): 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

If you can’t make it to The Movie House on National Cinema Day, the theater has a special $5 pricing for all showings on August 25 & 26.

Listings for all showings can be found on their Facebook page.

An ID is required for all Rated R movies; anyone under the age of 17 must have an adult with them to purchase a ticket.