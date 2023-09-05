NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) – A theatre in New Martinsville is hosting a fundraiser tonight to help those affected by the ongoing water crisis in Paden City.

The Movie House plans to show the film “Dark Waters” with a suggested donation price of $5, which will be used to purchase skids of water for Paden City residents.

The film Dark Waters tells the true story of Parkersburg, West Virginia where the water had been poisoned with toxic chemicals.

“We all need to support each other. You know, it’s what it comes down to is just being nice and helping our neighbors, whatever we can. And this is one way we could do it. And if you know by people call it out and see the movie with donation, they’re helping others as well.” Jae Lehew | President, The Movie House

The movie is showing at 7 p.m. tonight at the Movie house in New Martinsville.