PITTSBURGH — Looking for some excitement this Fourth of July? Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & Soakzone is jumping into July with a series of fireworks and enhanced events!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The parks’ Independence Day celebrations feature extended hours, extra entertainment, foam parties, and two nights of fireworks at Kennywood and Idlewild plus plenty of patriotic fun.

All three parks will honor active duty and retired military members and veterans with free admission during the extended holiday weekend from July 1 – 4. This offer is also extended for military members visiting Idlewild through July 16, and for those visiting Sandcastle through July 31. Service members must have a valid ID and will also be able to purchase up to four discounted tickets for family and friends at a reduced rate at the main gates only.

Kennywood is offering a fireworks display brought to you by Zambelli Fireworks on July 3 and 4 at 9:30 p.m. They are also offering more night rides by extending their hours until 10 p.m. on both nights.

Idlewild & Soakzone is also offering a fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. along with fun and patriotic adventures during the day.

For more information on each park and to purchase tickets or season passes, please visit Kennywood.com, Idlewild.com, and Sandcastlewaterpark.com.