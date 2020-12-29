Local travel agents see light at the end of the tunnel thanks to COVID vaccinations

Since the start of the pandemic, travel restrictions and lockdowns have had devastating effect on the travel industry.

However, with COVID vaccines becoming available some travel agents are stating to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

They do say however that new policies and regulations designed to minimize travel risk are being introduced. Many airports require a number of safety guidelines such as masks and social distancing.

Another recent development is new technology such as touchless check-ins. That is likely to remain for the foreseeable future. But they say some regulations change on a daily basis and keeping up can be a challenge.

This stuff is changing day-to-day. Sometimes, within the day. Cruise lines told us September 1st they are going to be sailing, now they are going round and round with the CDC. Now they are saying October. But we are watching this stuff every day and we are getting updates from the vendoires. Bill Bryson UNIGLOBE Travel

Bryson also says that vaccine requirements are becoming more common but they also vary by location.