WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – One local university student is making a big difference right here in our community and will soon be traveling to Orlando, Florida, to showcase her work in a bid for a national crown.

Alanna Lynch, a broadcasting student at West Liberty University, is Miss West Virginia Earth and has been working for the last several months to shine a light on the importance of protecting our planet.

Lynch says she has always wanted to be in a pageant but is especially fond of the Miss Earth pageant for their devotion to making positive changes within the communities their delegates represent.

“I am a small-town girl, and I am out here wearing a beautiful crown and a beautiful sash, and I am really trying to make a difference. It’s important for everybody to know that anybody can do that, and that’s what this organization represents.” Alanna Lynch | Miss West Virginia Earth

Lynch says West Virginia is one of the states that is looking at potential Miss West Virginia Earth candidates through an application process rather than a pageant competition.

She earned the opportunity after submitting a job-like application, where she had to provide a resume and headshot.

Her whole campaign is based on recycling.

Lynch started a recycling program at WLU from the ground up and says the university’s sustainability club has been a huge help.

She also has a partnership with Scrappy’s Recycling in Wheeling.

“I conducted my ‘Think Global, Act Local’ project, which I did a recycling can drive. Over the course of four days, I was able to collect over 2,000 cans, which was awesome. And that was all from students, faculty and staff. So, I was able to properly recycle all of those.” Alanna Lynch | Miss West Virginia Earth

Lynch will be traveling with her parents to Florida on Christmas day to compete for her dream job, Miss Earth U.S.A.

If crowned, Lynch plans to continue her mission of helping others live sustainable lives.

