BETHANY, W.Va. — Just in time for Memorial Day Week, the State of West Virginia has expanded its waterfall trail system.

Governor Justice has added nine waterfalls to the trail list, bringing the total to 38 statewide.

Bethany College’s Parkinson’s Waterfall was also added to this list. Located near the college’s campus, this waterfall is a familiar attraction to students and a surprise for visitors, according to Charleston Gazette-Mail.

To locate the waterfall, travel along Campus Drive until you come upon a trailhead sign near the Steinman Fine Arts Center, marking the Waterfall trail.

The Waterfall train and Sutton Trail form a loop that is almost a mile long.

The new additions also include falls near Pipestem and Babcock State Parks.

The trail system was launched a year ago and is receiving lots of buzz nationwide.

“The first waterfall trail in the country, and the trail has received tremendous national recognition such as top-tier travel publications including Travel & Leisure, USA Today, and Southern Living.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

So far the trails online check-in system has received 35 thousand hits, with visitors from 49 states and 15 foreign countries.

For more information go here.