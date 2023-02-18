BARNSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Birthday parties happen every day, but it’s not an everyday thing to be turning 106 years old.

Meet Inez Hammond-Caldwell.

Inez Caldwell at her 106th birthday party!

She was born on Feb. 17, 1917, on The Johnson/Hammond Farm in Powhatan Point, Ohio.

Inez and her four siblings grew up on the farm, and with that came a lot of chores. Chores included gathering eggs, feeding livestock and tending to a large garden that fed their family of seven.

She graduated from Powhatan Point High School and later met her husband, Charles Caldwell. They married in 1940 and had two children: Neal and Arleen. Together, Inez and Charles ran Caldwell Clover Ridge Farm and raised their children.

Arleen says her mom was a hard worker who gave her and her brother the best childhood.

“Fantastic cook… she made us all happy, kept us all clean.” Arleen Caldwell-Price, Inez’s Daughter

Arleen’s son, Kent Price, also grew up going to his grandma’s farm, and shares one of his favorite memories.

“Just working around the farm, being younger… going through walks in the woods.” Kent Price, Inez’s Grandson

Inez with her daughter, grandsons, and great-granddaughter.

Inez’s son Neal attended the party via Facetime from Mexico along with his wife Barbara. Also on Facetime was her grandson Heath Caldwell, who called in from South Carolina.

Surrounded by friends and family both near and far, Inez blew out her birthday candles for the 106th time.

When asked how it felt turning 106, Inez replied, “Getting older… getting older.”

Her life advice to younger folks is to “work hard.”

From everyone here at WTRF, we hope you had an amazing 106th birthday, Inez!