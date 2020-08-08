Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- A lot has changed in 100 years and one local woman has lived to see it all. 1920 was the year when women could finally vote, the world was recovering from a pandemic known as the. “Spanish Flu,” and the average life expectancy was just over 50. And it was this very year that Armeda DiLorenzo was brought into this world and little did she know that she’d be living during a pandemic 100 years later, surrounded by loved ones.

“I cannot believe. I am so thankful and lucky. But thank God for everything. For everything. Oh, I’m so happy for my great-grandchildren,” said Armeda.

Tears of deep love were shared during Armeda DiLorenzo’s 100th birthday celebration in Steubenville.

“I am just so joyful. She’s a hundred years old and how many people can say they have a mother that’s a hundred years old,” said Paula DiLorenzo, Armeda’s daughter.

The day was filled with blessings, including five generations of grandchildren who wished Armeda a happy birthday.

“When you think about it, things are still the same in some regards. A hundred years ago, the things that are most important are the love of God, the love of family, and love of friends and that’s why we’re celebrating her life, 100 years,” said Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr.

Armeda’s children say they couldn’t have asked for a more supportive mother.

“Very nurturing, her kids mean everything to her. And her big thing is cooking for us. She always cooked for us. She made homemade spaghetti, ravioli, biscotti, always made sure we took our portions home or went to her house to eat,” said Bob DiLorenzo, Armeda’s son.

“I’m just so happy for her. Armeda was her name. An-Armeda was her name. Noni, and even people when she was a great spaghetti maker, homemade spaghetti. And friends of hers used to call her, “Pasta Mamma,” because she was just tremendous at spaghetti and I remember things like that that we enjoyed, the meals, the reunions, family get-togethers, that’s what it’s all about.”

Armeda has had good health over the years and her family was looking forward to her one-hundredth birthday celebration which is why they refused to let a pandemic slow down their big celebration.

“We just have to be careful. I know a lot of people are saying, “why isn’t she outside?” I would rather my mother be safe. This is the safe thing for her right now, hopefully we can do this some other time down the road but for right now this is the way it’s got to be,” said Paula.