WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – With the holidays right around the corner, everyone is looking for the perfect and unique gift.

One local shop is celebrating ten years of importing the best Italian food products directly from Italy.

Good Mansion Wines has more to offer than just wine, in fact, they pride themselves on providing customers with authentic, quality products from all over the world.

Owner Dominick Cerrone says importing these products to the Ohio Valley is not only good for the city but also our region, as he regularly gets visitors from Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Cleveland.

When he first started, he only imported olive oil. As more people showed interest in imported goods, he moved on to balsamic vinaigrettes.

“Now we have over, you know, well over several hundred different varieties of Italian foods that we directly import. Every Christmas at Good Match Wines is a real just food wonderland of all of these Italian delights that we bring in. We’re particularly proud of some things that we are the first or almost the first brought into the United States. There are beautiful white fig desserts that are a variety of dried figs and in different arrangements and assortments, beautifully packaged there from the Amalfi Coast.” Dominic Cerrone | Owner, Good Mansion Wines

Good Mansion Wines is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.