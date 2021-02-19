Locals react to loosened restrictions from Governor’s office

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — The loosening of restrictions is being celebrated by business owners, but greeted with caution by health officials.

Health officials say some of those loosened restrictions will require some clarification.

Like the one that says indoor music performances are OK except for vocals and wind instruments.

Most performances involve vocals and wind instruments. But they say the most impactful one….is allowing bars and restaurants to go from 50 to 75% capacity.

One business owner and the Ohio County Health administrator gave us their reactions to that.

It’s, just the announcement alone by Governor Justice put the business up today. And I just want to say thank you to Governor Jim Justice. I think it’s a great thing that he’s done. And we’re looking forward to a hundred percent. T.J. Radevski, TJ’s Sports Garden & Restaurant

But with these changes, we have to be very small but still maintain social distance, wearing a mask, and if you’re sick, stay at home. Because if you, we can be right back where we were in mid-December. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Administrator

Howard Gamble says we can’t celebrate yet. He says it’s not like being able to turn off a faucet and go back to the way things used to be. And he says it’s important to note that no standing is allowed in bars and restaurants. You’re either seated…or you don’t stay.