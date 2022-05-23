MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Hundreds of meals are prepared and served daily at John Marshall High School.

These nutritious meals fill children’s hungry bellies and help prepare them to take on the day.

Now those meals don’t just make themselves.

The West Virginia School Nutrition Association has recognized a local cafeteria manager.

For her countless years of dedication in the kitchen, Sandy Kotson has been named 2022 Manager of the year.

Kotson says she was in disbelief when she found out.

It’s the kids. I love seeing them. We love making different things for them. We love experimenting, having them try different foods that maybe they have never had before. We make it a team effort. We help each other out. We’re just a team that all of just jump in and do whatever we can to benefit each other and help the kids. Sandy Kotson, Cafeteria Manager, JMHS

She also started an after-school meal program which now feeds around 100 kids before they go to extra-curricular activities.

The evening meal helps these students learn, grow and focus on their activities.

Kostson says nobody can focus when they are hungry.

Her commitment to her students and her school is why she was named Manager of the year.