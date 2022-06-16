WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fur-Ever Friends day is almost here!

Join WTRF and our local animal shelters at Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling this Friday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m.

Dogs and cats that are available for adoption will be there.

Here’s how you can help animals in need!

Due to how hot it’s been this week, we do recommend coming early if you can just in case the dogs and cats have to get out of the heat and can’t stay all day.

Here are some of the animals that will be joining us.

Beal

Parker

Lucy

Mac

Radar

11-month-old Shepherd mix

Skeeter

Marshall

Pixie

Luca

Taffeta

3 or 4 years old Mountain Cur mix who is completely house trained

Rascal

Don’t want to adopt? You can still help!

We are also collecting donations that will be given to our local animal shelters that partner with WTRF for “Pet of the Week”.

Click here to see what items you can donate.

We hope you join us!