Wheeling, W.Va. (Whttp://www.wtrf.comTRF) – Consider this: right now there are two open jobs available for every person looking for one.

That means there’s no easy solution to the labor shortage—but what if there was an entire workforce out there that employers have overlooked?

The Workforce Recovery Breakfast next month in Wheeling is encouraging businesses to give alternative hires a chance.

They could be people who have challenges like a criminal record in their past, but have overcome them and are ready to rebuild their lives with a 9 to 5 job.

There are people out there who are ready to work, willing to work and want to get their foot back in the door in a professional atmosphere, but they also need the employers to be willing to take on somebody like that. Laurie Conway, Marketing Director, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

They’ll also share success stories about businesses who have taken on alternative hires—and just how much it helped the workers themselves.

Interested companies can find out how to fill their staffing roster on June 8th at 8 a.m. in WesBanco Arena’s Club Room.