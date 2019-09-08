Love for Wheeling brings faiths together

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

Two of Wheeling’s oldest places of worship held an interfaith service on Sunday evening in commemoration of Wheeling’s 250th Anniversary.

The service was hosted by Temple Shalom and St. Mathews Church.

Rev. Mark Seitz of St. Mathews told 7News that the event represents the many threads of faith that weave the city together.

The light of this community is the faith community. It is the backbone of this community. It’s provided strength and help for this community for 250 years and we will do it for 250 more,” said Seitz.

You can find everything Wheeling 250 in their website!