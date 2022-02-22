Two is going to be baby Judah Grace’s new lucky number!

Parents Aberli and Hank Spear are welcoming baby Judah Grace into the world, born at Alamance Regional on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. and to make it even better – in labor and delivery room 2.

Everyone was very excited. Including Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht who called WFMY News 2 to share the special birthday date and time. Even the team at Alamance Regional got in on the “2” celebration giving baby Judah a special hat with two bows.

Engelbrecht told WFMY Judah’s birth really is a miracle, because of what led up to it. Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, battling the disease for six years up until 2020.

“Judah is a reminder of all things good, God’s promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another,” Engelbrecht said to the news outlet

It’s reported that both mom and baby are doing well.