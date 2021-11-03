Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will host the 55th annual CMA Awards.

The CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” said Bryan in a press release. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Bryan will make his CMA Awards hosting debut at this year’s awards ceremony.

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered, in just a few weeks.”

“We are so grateful Luke will host the biggest event in Country Music. That’s my kind of night and it will be yours too,” said Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment. “I am excited for Luke to bring the same humor, energy and emotion as host of the CMA Awards that he has for the last five years on ‘American Idol.’”

For this year’s show, CMA said a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations each . Miranda Lambert remains most nominated female of all time with 58 CMA nominations and is now tied for third in overall nominations ever. Other top nominees include Gabby Barrett, mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce with four nominations each, while Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young each received three nominations.

Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. on News 2.