WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Folks in Downtown Wheeling had the opportunity to listen to some great music on their lunchbreak today as the free concert series , ” Lunchtime Live!” made it’s return to Market Street Plaza.

Todays concert featured local musician Jason Treuman.

He played an acoustic set for the lunchtime crowd, performing songs from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Concerts will takes place every third Thursday from noon to 2PM.

The next one is scheduled for July 20th and will feature the music of Ashley Best.