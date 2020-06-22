Mac’s Club shooting suspect arrested, turns self in

The suspect wanted in the June 13 Edgington Lane homicide of Donaven White has been arrested according to Wheeling Police Department.

You may recall– White was shot and killed inside of Mac’s Club, and others were injured.

The suspect, Darrell Lesane Jr., turned himself into Wheeling Police Sunday afternoon. Lesane is booked at the Northern Regional Jail pending an arraignment. No bond has been set at this time.

Wheeling police are reviewing how many 9-1-1 calls they’ve had at Mac’s Club, and the types of calls. Those calls would then be compared to other bars in the area that have been considered a nuisance.

At this time, no details have been released regarding if Mac’s Club will reopen or not.