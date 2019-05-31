Mac’s Club upgrades security system

A local business has upgraded it’s security system following a frightening incident several weeks ago.

Mac’s Club on Edgington Lane in Wheeling has installed a state of the art metal detector, similar to those used in airports.

Everyone entering the establishment will be required to walk through the detector.

This is in response to an incident that occurred earlier this month when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire inside the bar.

Owner Don McFarland says they are making several changes to their security system to insure the safety of customers.

