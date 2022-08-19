WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Island’s Madison Elementary opened its door Friday afternoon to welcome their students during Back To School Night.

275 children will attend school this fall at Madison.

Kids grabbed a card at the door upon arrival and took that card with them throughout the school.

Students got a paw stamp on their card for every location they visited.

They had the opportunity to meet their teachers, see their classrom and eat a hot meal from the cafeteria.

On the menu Friday; spaghetti, salad, a roll and a cupcake for dessert.

Middleschoolers and former Madison elementary students from both Triadelphia and Wheeling Middle volunteered their time to help make the event a huge success.

According to Principal Andrea Trio, the event helps to set students at ease on day one.

So having an event like this just welcomes them first and foremost into the building where they’re going to be majority of their days over the next 10 months and when they come in here we want them feeling safe and loved and nurtured. That’s exactly what our motto is here at Madison just to have that pride that pours around our entire building and our students are going to come back feeling like their ready to hit the ground and be successful because they know just through walking in this environment that they’re safe and loved and ready to roll into a brand new school year. Andrea Trio, Madison Elementary Principal

Principal Trio says students got a chance at the prize wheel.

Some of the giveaways included school backpacks and cougar cash to spend at the school store.

She says local eateries, Abbey’s and Alterios, donated the spaghetti and the dinner rolls while Aaron’s Rental and Lease, the House of the Carpenter, the Wheeling Island Community Association, the Lions Club, and U-S the Attorney General’s Office in Wheeling donated the backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.