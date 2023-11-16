WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –It is a time-honored tradition and is now in its 10th year.

Main Street Bank announced its 2023 Christmas Billboard and Celebration Contest Winners Thursday morning.

Organizers of the big reveal event asked teachers, parents, and the winners to the photo op.

There are eight winners who have been selected from across eight middle schools throughout the Upper Ohio Valley.

All eight students will get a $50 gift card, and their artwork will be displayed on an actual billboard near their middle school.

Runner-up students will also get their artwork displayed on electronic kiosks inside all Main Street Bank locations.

C.E.O. and President of Main Street Bank Rich Lucas says each of the school’s participating art departments will receive a $500 donation from Main Street Bank.

Being the 10th year I have been wowed every year by the great artwork that we get and we learned very early on in the contest to let the art teachers pick the winner because they’re all fantastic. We started this off and now its grown to to a nice little Christmas tradition. We get the call from the middle schools most of the years that say when do you want us to start and when will we have the winners. So, we really enjoy the holiday season, the Christmas season, with the middle schools in the Ohio Valley. Rich Lucas, CEO & President, Main Street Bank

All of the winners and runners-up and their families are invited to be guests of Main Street Bank at the upcoming Wheeling Symphony on Ice, and the eight winners’ artwork will be featured on the big screen at the ice skating event.