Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade makes a triumphant return to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) After a one year hiatus, the Main Steet Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital made its triumphant return Friday night (11/19/21).

And what a night it was in downtown Wheeling with spectators lining the streets eagerly awaiting the parade participants who would help them get into the holiday spirit.

The entire Ohio Valley can remember this parade as the first Fantasy in Lights Parade that was post pandemic of sorts.

“I am really excited to see a lot of people who I know at the parade and seeing them back in downtown Wheeling.” Ryan Stanton, Wheeling resident

“I am here to see all of the kids just light up and everyone is just so jolly and happy and it’s just wonderful to see the community again.” Brittney Fehr, Wheeling resident

Actor and this year’s Grand Marshall Erik Estrada joined the Chrisagis Brothers on their float; smiles, smiles and more smiles from this trio.

“Hi, how are you doing? Good to see you. God Bless you all!” Reverend Darryl Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Reverend Darryl Cummings from the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in his convertible and Kathie Brown from Wheeling Health Right in hers.

The two joined the ensemble and served as this year’s grand marshalls with Estrada.

Hundreds of people lined the streets coming from far and near to celebrate the season for good reason.

And we can’t forget some of my favorite people who were front row and center for this year’s Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade.

“It might be a cold night, but it’s warmed my heart. I’m so excited to represent 7 News here today.” Stephanie Grindley, WTRF 7News Anchor

So what will you remember most about this special night in November?

I asked Joseph Ewers, “How much fun is this?”

He replied, “Lots of fun.”

Then I asked his sister, Sophia Ewers, “What about your cotton candy?”

And she replied, “Very delicious. I can’t wait to see my friends. They’re both playing the clarinet and the flute.”

“Our mother-in-law’s actually in the parade. So, we get to see her. So, I’m sure the kids will be just so excited that for that.” Kayla Solomon, Out of Towner , who is visiting family

“We’re looking forward to seeing all the floats, all the Christmas lights and all the Christmas magic with the kiddos.” Jessica Sowinski, Adena, Ohio resident

Friday night marked the 35th time the Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade made its way through the streets of Wheeling.