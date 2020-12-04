Major upgrades coming to Oglebay, the park needs you help!

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — There are some major upgrades planned at Oglebay Park, but there’s a role we can all play in this to make it happen .

Oglebay Park has long been one of the region’s top destination locations, bringing in 2 million visitors each year. but they are constantly working to make improvements to the park to keep it one of the best.

The Oglebay Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting both Oglebay and Wheeling Park. They raise funds through donations from individuals, corporations and foundations.

This year the Foundation worked to secure two grants to for improvements to the Good Zoo and the Oglebay’s Trail System. These projects however require the Foundation to raise three hundred thousand dollars in matching funds.

And now we need the Wheeling Community to step up and help support those grants in a significant way. We are trying to raise three hundred thousand dollars by December 31st to enable us to leverage those state and federal funds that will improve the funds. Eriks Janelsins. Oglebay Foundation President & CEO

They say that if they are successful in raising the funds the park will see some major improvements by next spring. They include new walkways and trails. New animal habitats as well as new gardens.

We know that the parks here have a two hundred and ten million dollar economic impact annually on the economy of the Ohio Valley. So your gift if it is twenty dollars or one hundred dollars is going to leverage an incredible impact. So the impact is going to be economic. So th impact is economic, the impact is on the health and wellness of the community. Eriks Janelsins. Oglebay Foundation President & CEO

They say that community support is vital to the continued development and improvements to both Oglebay and Wheeling Parks.

We want to thank everyone that has supported Oglebay this summer that has really kept the park alive. Without the contributions and the considerations of our local residents Oglebay wouldn’t be here. David Lindelow. Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO

For more information, you can contact the Oglebay Foundation at 304-243-4166.