“Make a Difference Monday” Local Hair Salon Fundraises for Cancer

MARTIANS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) Cloud 9 Salon and Spa in Martians Ferry has dedicated one day off a year to fundraise for those battle the fight against cancer.

Instead of taking their usually Monday off, the salon stays open on October 11 and all the proceed go to help members of the community. Along with their services, the salon will also raffle off baskets.

Jaime Green, hair stylist and make-up artistic at Cloud 9 says this idea was created after working with a client who survived cancer.

I had a person who had cancer and I did a makeover on her because she was done with treatment, and she just wanted to feel good. So, we did that, and she sent me a thank you card saying how much it made her day. Jaime Green, hair stylist and make-up artistic at Cloud 9

It is just amazing that we can donate our god given talent and really just share with everyone a little piece of us. We all donate six hours of time and whatever we collect during that six hours we donate it to someone here in the Ohio Valley that has cancer. Bridgette Hardy, Cloud 9 Owner

Green says that that experience blossomed into “Make a Difference Monday” where they can offer their skills and help impact others.

If you’re interested in participating, you can head to their website for details on how to donate or get involved.