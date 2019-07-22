Breaking News
Malicious Assault Investigation in Wheeling

by: WTRF web staff

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a malicious assault that possibly occurred early this morning in the North Wheeling area of the city.

Police were called around 5:40 a.m. for a man found bleeding in a dumpster at Garden Court and Fourth Street. The victim, unconscious at the time, was taken to a local hospital with multiple wounds, including a severe head injury.

If the public has any information on this case, they are strongly urged to call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664. 

