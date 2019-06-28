Man accused of feeding meth to a squirrel is arrested

Alabama authorities say a man fed methamphetamine to a squirrel.

Limestone county sheriff’s office arrested mickey Paulk in Killen Thursday night.

According to investigators– he rammed one of their vehicles with a stolen motorcycle during a brief chase.

Paulk faces drug charges.

Deputies accuse him of feeding his pet squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

The squirrel was discovered during a recent drug bust.

According to the state’s game and fish department– it is illegal to own a wild animal.

They say Paulk has video of the squirrel on Facebook.

The furry creature was released to a nearby wooden area on the advice of state conservation officials.