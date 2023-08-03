WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Thursday marked the last day evidence and witness testimony were shown and heard by the jury in the William Carmen murder trial.

7News has been closely following this murder trial since Monday, and the jury began their deliberations Thursday afternoon after hearing closing statements from the prosecution and the defense.

Day 4 of William Carmen Murder Trial. William is currently on the stand testifying. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/TaRdkchGrE — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) August 3, 2023

Carmen is being charged with the brutal murder of Anorah Schostag as well as burglary, robbery and gross child neglect.

In court this morning, W. Carmen got on the stand testifying that he did not murder Schostag.

W. Carmen claims he saw Amanda Carmen, his now ex-wife, and Schostag arguing in the office when A. Carmen grabbed a knife to stab Schostag.

W. Carmen claims he pushed Schostag out of the way and A. Carmen stabbed him in his left hand.

From there, W. Carmen testified he went downstairs to attend to his wound, and when he came back upstairs to the office, Schostag was already dead.

“I guess I didn’t realize that Amanda’s intention was going to be to keep going after that point. When I told her to leave, I told her that I would take the blame, and that she could testify against me. That’s what love is. And I was in love with my wife.” William Carmen | Defendant

W. Carmen did admit to the jury he had burglarized his uncle’s home a few days prior to Schostag’s murder to get a gun he wanted to sell.

In their closing arguments, the prosecution described how W. Carmen’s account of Schostag’s murder is not consistent with how they found Schostag, and the evidence collected.

“Amanda Carmen has nothing to do with Anorah Schostag’s murder. There is no physical evidence whatsoever. In fact, the scientific evidence excludes Amanda Carmen. You don’t do this {shows image evidence} to somebody with a child in your arms and not have a drop of blood on you.” Shawn Turak | Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Chief Assistant Prosecuting attorney, Shawn Turak, said A. Carmen testified in court earlier this week that W. Carmen is right-handed. Turak also directed the juror’s attention to the shirt W. Carmen was wearing the day of Schostag’s murder.

W. Carmen was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, and when taken into evidence, the shirt was found to have had a tear on the left sleeve of the cuff.

Turak says Schostag’s blood was found on the shirt, and that the tear to the left cuff was consistent with W. Carmen accidentally cutting the clothing and injuring his left hand while making a fatal incision wound from the left to right side of Schostag’s throat, killing her.

W. Carmen could be found guilty on all or some of his charges.

The prosecution is suggesting W. Carmen be charged to life in prison with no chance for parole.

The jury also reserves the right to suggest the court offer William mercy, which means they could deliver a guilty verdict with the suggestion Carmen be offered parole after serving 15 years.

However, the prosecution has urged the jury to show William no mercy.

“He showed Anorah Schostag no mercy, and I am asking you to do the same for him. Find William Ross Carmen guilty on all counts.” Shawn Turak | Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

“I’ve been working with this man for two years now. Since he was arrested. And I am telling you as I stand here today that William Ross Carmen is not guilty of murder, he is not guilty of aggravated robbery and he is not guilty of gross neglect and child endangerment. What we will concede, and as he bared himself for you on that stand today, he is guilty of burglarizing {his uncle’s} house and taking a gun. That’s not in dispute.” Defense Attorney

7News will keep you updated both on the air and online at WTRF dot com when the jury reaches their verdict.