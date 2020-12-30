Man accused of shooting Pittsburgh police officer captured in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United States Marshals assigned to the West Virginia, Northern Office, Mountain State Fugitive Task Force captured Koby Francis at an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Francis will be housed at the North Central Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in Doddridge County, WV to await extradition, according to release.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced that Francis is being charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, person not to possess a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension trial or punishment, and escape, in relation to the December 20 shooting of a City of McKeesport Police Officer.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

The investigation and capture of Koby Francis was a multi-agency partnership and effort which included the McKeesport Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, West Virginia State Police, the United States Marshal’s Office, ATF, and FBI Pittsburgh. Also involved in the apprehension of Francis were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksburg Police Department, and Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.