





A Wisconsin man admitted to punching a two-month-old baby to death.

He’s now charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

“This is just a heartbreaking case for both families involved. Investigators say this all started after Kenta Evans and the baby’s mother got into an argument. Now both families are left grieving over the loss of a 2-month old.”

Outside of this home near 28th and chambers, a growing memorial for a baby whose life was tragically cut short two months after he was born.

The baby’s possible father, Kenta Evans, is now behind bars.

With his head down and visibly upset, Evans made his first court appearance Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, on june 5th, evans went to see the baby and the infant’s mother, Jessica McNeal.

Once inside this home, Evans became angry, accusing McNeal of “having other men in the home,” even taking her “cell phone and smashing it against the wall.”

During the argument, the baby’s mother walked away from Evans to her room where the infant was playing in his pen.

She picked up the infant and asked Evans “to leave.”

According to court documents, that’s when Evans started “punching McNeal “repeatedly with a closed fist” all “while McNeal continued to hold the infant.”

A family member noticed the baby was “bleeding from the mouth,” “had multiple knots on his head” and was “barely breathing.”

The two-month -old was rushed to the hospital where he later died.





