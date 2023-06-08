BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County Deputies were called to Eldersville Road in Follansbee for an active domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

The responding Deputy, K. R. Ferguson, noted that when he arrived, Charles John Williams was observed straddling another male on the ground. The complaint shows that Williams was repeatedly striking the male in the face and head, and also appeared to be choking the male. Deputies noted that the male on the ground has severe injuries to his face and nose.

According to the complaint Deputy Ferguson ran to assist, and based off of the threat to others and the violent past encounters with Williams, the deputy deployed a TASER device.

Deputy Ferguson noted that the first deployment attempt was unsuccessful, and deployed a second shot from the Taser device. Williams then fell to the ground and was handcuffed by Deputy Ferguson and Deputy C. Minger.

Upon further investigation it was revealed that Williams had became enraged at the home and during the incident attacked the victim, whom Williams is related to by marriage.

According to the complaint both subjects were tended to by the Brooke County Ambulance Service.

Deputy Ferguson spoke to a witness who stated that Williams attempted to choke the victim during the altercation by placing his hands around the victims neck and restricting his airway, and also used his forearm to choke the victim. She also advised that she saw Williams strike the victim at least three times in the face and head.

Williams was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and transported to Reynolds Hospital to be medically cleared for incarceration.