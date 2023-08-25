COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It wasn’t much of a neighborly day in this neighborhood of Arnco, Georgia.

Fox5 in Atlanta first reported that Robin Swanger is accused of stealing an 8’x10′ porch from private property.

The house on the property was previously removed, leaving the porch to sit alone.

The property owner told Fox5 that the property had the look of being abandoned, but the items that sat there were not up for the taking.

Investigators say that the “literal porch pirate” had to walk past several no-trespassing signs to reach the porch.

The value of the porch is $3,000, which officials say makes the crime a felony.

Fox5 says that at the time of his arrest, deputies were looking for Swanger for several days for a domestic disturbance.

Officials say Swanger was arrested and charged with one count of felony theft and two counts of domestic violence, including battery.