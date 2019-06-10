Man arrested after incident with boy in West Virginia Walmart bathroom

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Bridgeport man was arrested in Clarksburg on a malicious assault charge after an incident at Walmart, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg at about 2 p.m. for a sexual assault complaint.

After arriving at the scene, the officer was informed that Brent Lantz, 27, had touched a young boy’s genitals in the men’s bathroom.

A woman heard screams coming from the bathroom and attempted to pull Lantz off her son, who was sitting on one of the toilets, according to court documents.

As the mother attempted to pull Lantz off the young boy, officers said Lantz punched the woman, who is pregnant, in the stomach several times.

The woman and the young boy were both taken to United Hospital Center by EMS, according to court documents.

Lantz is currently in North Central Regional Jail, where he is awaiting a mental hygiene evaluation.