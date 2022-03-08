David Martinez, 35, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence after threatening to cut the “gay” out of his brother.

Miami-Dade police officers arrested Martinez after receiving a call about a violent dispute between Martinez and his brother, according to Local10.

The victim, Martinez’s brother, claimed that Martinez had been acting strange and while sharpening a large kitchen knife, threatened that he was going to cut the “gay” out of his brother and continued to say he was going to kill him.

According to the police, the victim was able to leave the house and call a friend to get help from the police only after trying to leave the home where Martinez was telling him to go back to the house.

Authorities stated that Martinez was uncooperative and it wasn’t until other units arrived that they took Martinez into custody.