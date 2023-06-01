A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a store using a spray-painted Nintendo Duck Hunt game pistol.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, from Sharon South Carolina, was arrested officials say he went into the Sharon Kwik Stop convenience store wearing a mask, wig, and hoodie sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the Dunk Hunt gun in the waistband of his pants and then demanded money from the cash register. Approximately $300 was taken.

Officials say Dalesandro was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General with the duck hunt pistol in his pants.