A man who was at the Myrtle Beach Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House got so scared that it triggered a gunshot.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Keal Latrell Brown was with a group of people at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House when several members of the group were frightened by the victim, who was a performer at the Museum.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and struck Brown in the foot, said police. Brown allegedly told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience when he picked it up and fired twice, striking the victim one time in the shoulder.

Investigators have charged Brown with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for knowingly giving the gun used in the shooting to the minor. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.