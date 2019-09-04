Man charged in death of 14-year-old Caroll County boy, Jonathan Minard

An arrest has been made in the death of Jonathan Minard out of Caroll County, Oh.

Matthew Little was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a grand jury indicted him on 15 criminal charges.

Minard had been missing since Saturday, April 13.

His body was then found in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township six days later.  Autopsy and toxicology tests showed the cause of death of acute fentanyl intoxication.

