Officials in Flordia say Reginald Odell Kincer (77, The Villages) has been charged with information with receipt of misbranded drugs in interstate commerce.

If convicted, Kincer faces up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to court records, Kincer received more than $1,800 of erectile dysfunction drugs that had been shipped through interstate commerce.

These drugs were misbranded because Kincer allegedly obtained them without a prescription from a licensed doctor.

Kincer had allegedly planned to redistribute these drugs to others locally and outside the State of Florida.