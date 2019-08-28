Man dies after fall at Hocking Hills

HOCKING HILLS, OH (WCMH) — Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirm a man died last weekend after falling off a trail at Hocking Hills.

According to an ODNR spokesperson, Alexander Cristin Colson, 22, was at a trail near the overlook of Old Man’s Cave, Saturday, when he lost his footing and fell approximately 75 feet.

Colson was transported to a hospital by helicopter but later died from his injuries.

In recent months, ODNR officers have issued reminders to hikers to stay on the trails, wear proper attire before heading into the park and pay extra attention to where they are walking.