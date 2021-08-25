Man dies after using adhesive instead of a condom

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, JUNE 12 ** Applications specialist John Schommer checks adhesive on the spinning rollers of machine used to test bonding adhesives made by H.B Fuller at the plant, Tuesday, May 16, 2006, in Vadnais Heights, Minn. Fuller’s new glue with fast-curing and solvent-free laminating properties is potentially worth millions and illustrates its strategy of sticking to what it knows in finding new business, using its expertise in adhesives to solve other manufacturers’ problems. (AP Photo/Star Tribune, GLen Stubbe)

Police say a man died after using a strong epoxy adhesive to glue shut his private parts during sex to protect against pregnancy.

** Get Local News Here **

According to The Times of India, 25-year-old Salman Mizra and his fiancé checked into a hotel in Juhapura on June 22nd. Both were addicted to drugs, police told the paper.

“Since they did not have any protection, they decided to apply the adhesive on his private parts to ensure that she does not get pregnant,” a police officer said. “They were carrying the adhesive as they occasionally used it with whitener to inhale the mixture for a kick.”

He was found unconscious in the bushes outside the Amber Tower on June 23rd, and was taken to the hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Mizra reportedly died of multiple organ failure.