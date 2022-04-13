A Florida man was arrested after he demanded to get a law enforcement discount at a Wendy’s.

Police in Bunnell, Florida say Jesse Stover was asked by the manager to provide his law enforcement identification and that’s when Stover allegedly flashed a gold-colored badge to Wendy’s staff and demanded the discount again.

Police say the request was denied and that’s when an argument broke out.

Stover allegedly told Wendy’s staff he was not a police officer but worked for the DEA as an undercover agent.

Officers say during the investigation they found Stover was a regular customer at this Wendy’s and regularly demanded the discount for over two years.

Stover was placed under arrest.

The badge Stover was using was a

concealed weapon permit badge, which closely resembled a police badge.

Stover was arrested and booked into the Flagler County Jail.