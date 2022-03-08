A Georgia man was sentenced to prison after he said he used a COVID-19 disaster relief loan to buy a Pokémon trading card.

Vinath Oudomsine, 31, of Dublin, Ga., was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Wire Fraud according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Oudomsine was also fined $10,000, ordered to pay restitution of $85,000, and to serve three years of supervised release once he exits prison.

Around July 2020 Oudomsine applied to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for an “entertainment services” business. Oudomsine claimed he had 10 employees and gross revenues of $235,000 in the 12 months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA deposited $85,000 into Oudomsine’s bank account on Aug. 4, 2020. Oudomsine later used $57,789 of the funds to purchase a Charizard Pokémon card.

There is no parole in the federal system.