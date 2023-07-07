A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a forklift from Lowe’s and running over a woman and killing her in a Home Depot parking lot.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland says officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at the Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Officials say Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, broke into Lowe’s , stole a forklift, and rammed it through the rear gates.

Brown left Lowe’s on the forklift, entering the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where, for unknown reasons, he rammed a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot, according to officials.

Officials say, a woman, who was asleep in the car, got out when the forklift struck her car and began running away. Brown followed her, struck her with the forklift and ran over her, and then stole the victim’s car and ran from the police.

Officers at the scene say they observed the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot and saw the victim underneath of the forklift; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf.

Brown and Pinkney are not known to each other, according to officials.

After pursuing leads, detectives were able to positively identify Brown as the suspect. He was later arrested.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered near the suspect’s house. Brown was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges.