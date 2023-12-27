HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a priest at a Sebree church as the service was about to begin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steven Sargent entered St. Michael’s Catholic Church and began yelling at the priest before physically assaulting him and placing his hands on the priest’s neck. Sargent was restrained by members of the congregation and held down until law enforcement arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities say Sargent told a deputy an active methamphetamine lab was inside his home and “about to explode”. Deputies and Kentucky State Police made contact at the residence and was unable to locate any evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine at the residence.

Sargent was booked into the Webster County Detention Center and charged with strangulation, assault, disorderly conduct and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.