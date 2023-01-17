Mall security told a man in a viral video to take off his shirt or to leave the building.

The video shows a man in a bright yellow shirt at The Mall of America in Minnesota that says ‘Jesus Saves’ on the front and on the back a “Coexist” symbol that says ‘Jesus in the only way.

‘Jesus is associated with religion and it’s offending people,’ the security guard says at the beginning of the video.

The man in the yellow shirt can be heard saying ‘I didn’t say anything though. I didn’t speak. I didn’t say anything. I just went to Macy’s.’

The guard replies, ‘Again, I’m giving you a couple options. You can take the shirt off and you can go to Macy’s and you can do your shopping. Or you can leave the mall, OK? Those are your only options right now.’

The guard also says guests were complaining about the shirt and it was a ‘form of soliciting.’

According to the DailyMail, the mall prohibits ‘inappropriate attire,’ including apparel that ‘has obscene language, obscene gestures or racial/religious/ethnic slurs that are likely to create a disturbance.’

The man in the yellow shirt allegedly showed up at the mall a week prior and was told he had to leave the mall for soliciting guests.