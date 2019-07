MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man who reportedly made threats at the Moundsville DMV learned his fate on Friday.

Richard Huff pleaded guilty to “willful disruption of government process”. He was sentenced to six months in jail.

That jail time was suspended, however and he will serve six months of probation and pay a bill to the jail for time already served.

This all stems from an incident last month where Huff allegedly said he would come back to the DMV with a gun.