Mar-a-Lago Army officer lied during child porn investigation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)

A military officer who had been in charge of the U.S. Army’s White House communications at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club received probation for lying to federal agents during a child pornography investigation.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Staff Sgt. Richard Ciccarella tearfully apologized to a federal judge during sentencing Friday after he posted photos on a Russian website of an underage girl who was wearing only underwear.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller says the photos didn’t constitute child pornography, but Ciccarella lied to investigators about posting the photos.

Ciccarella pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a federal agent and was sentenced to three years of probation.

At the time he posted the photos, Ciccarella had led the Army’s communication detail for Trump’s exclusive Palm Beach club.

The 34-year-old is now stationed in Virginia.