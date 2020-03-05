March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March is a month that many may correlate with spring and warmer temperatures. But it also is Colorectal cancer awareness month.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center brought their giant inflatable Colon to Prime Time Senior Center in Steubenville. They gave guided tours through the colon to explain what a normal colon should look like and one that may have advanced colon caner.

Their goal is to bring awareness to why screening is so important and encourage more people to get screened.

We know now that 68% of people who are eligible for screening in Jefferson County are currently getting screened. So we would love that number to be 80% and eventually 100% of people that are eligible to be screened. That is one of the reasons we want to get the world out today Melissa Dadaian – Program Coordinator The Ohio State University Center for Heath Equity

Organizers say men and women starting at the age of fifty are at average risk for colon cancer. Although they do believe that everyone should be educated about this cancer.