Marie Callender’s wishes everyone a happy holidays ‘especially Sharon’

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 16: In this photo illustration, a Marie Callender’s pie which has 3.5 grams of trans fat is seen on June 16, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. The FDA today announced that trans fat is not “generally recognized as safe” for use in human food and have given food manufacturers three years to remove the partially hydrogenated oils from their products. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

You’ve probably have seen the memes and Facebook groups roasting a woman named ‘Sharon’ regarding a Marie Callender’s pie.

The woman, Sharon Weiss, made a post on the Marie Callender’s page saying’ Thanks Marie Calendar for running thanksgiving dessert’ The post has since been deleted but not before the internet could have fun at Sharon’s expense.

Marie Callender’s responded back to Sharon, saying they were sorry that their pumpkin pie let her down this year.’

But it was too late. The internet came out to defend Marie Callender’s.

And, just when you thought it was over, Marie Callender’s came out on Monday, December 20, and wished everyone a happy holidays ‘especially Sharon’

On the Marie Callender’s Facebook post a lot of their followers are thanking Sharing for bringing the people together.