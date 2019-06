Marijuana testing required for free community college

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students participating in a new program for free tuition at public community colleges will have to pass a drug test that includes marijuana.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the board of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System listened to a presentation on Thursday from a consultant helping launch the program.

Kathy Butler said the testing will include the marijuana component THC as well as opiates, cocaine, amphetamines and other drugs.

The law that created the West Virginia Invests free tuition program does not specify what types of drugs students must be tested for. Butler said the testing is modeled after that used already by WorkForce West Virginia, a state job placement and training organization.

Students will be required to pass the drug test within 60 days of the start of a semester to receive free tuition for that semester. The policy does allow exemptions for legally prescribed medicines.

Students are required to pay for their own testing, and only testing at authorized facilities will count. Butler said the community college system is nearly finished with contract negotiations that should allow students to get tested for $34.

Butler said she expects students will be able to start taking the drug tests in early July. Provider locations will be listed on West Virginia Invests website: wvinvests.org.